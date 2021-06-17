10 fun summer gifts for the dad who loves tech toys

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Father’s Day falls on June 20 this year, which is just around the corner. If you’re still struggling to find the perfect gift that won’t break the bank, we’ve got you covered with awesome tech gifts that are great for summer and will put a smile on your dad’s face, all while saving you some cash.

All 10 products featured here were specially chosen for dads who appreciate tech toys and you can save 20% off when you use the coupon code WELOVEDAD when completing your order (some exclusions apply).

10. GoFish Cam Wireless Underwater Fishing Camera

The GoFish Cam is the perfect gift for dads who love to fish. It’s a wireless underwater fishing camera that sits on your fishing line and works with a mobile app so you can see your footage right from your phone.

Get the GoFish Cam Wireless Underwater Fishing Camera for $160 (Reg. $199) with code WELOVEDAD.

9. GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight

Perfect for the dad that likes to be prepared in case of emergencies, the Go-Tough has a built-in LED flashlight and SOS signal blinking. This power bank is dirt-proof, drop-proof, and IP65 waterproof.

Get the GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight for $32 (Reg. $49) with code WELOVEDAD.

