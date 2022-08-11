OFFICIAL RULES: Portable Generator Sweepstakes

Generator Industries Portable Generator Sweepstakes Official Rules

· General. By submitting an entry to this Click2Win: Portable Generator Sweepstakes, brought to you by KPRC Channel 2 (“Sponsor”) and Generator Industries (the “Promotional Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Sweepstakes specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

· Eligibility. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside within in the local viewing area, and is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. To obtain an Early Entry (defined below) eligible entrants must be registered as KPRC Insiders. You can register to become a KPRC Insider for free by visiting: https://www.click2houston.com/insider/. For a chance to enter during the General Entry period (defined below), entrants do not need to register as KPRC Insiders and may enter by completing the General Entry Form (defined below). Employees of Sponsor and Promotional Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

· How To Enter. For early entrants who have signed up to be KPRC Insiders the Sweepstakes entry begins at 5:30 PM CT on August 11, 2022 and concludes at 5:30 PM CT on August 15, 2022 (“Early Entry”). For general entry entrants who have not signed up to be KPRC Insiders entry begins at 5:31 P.M. CT on August 15, 2022 and the final deadline to enter is September 6, 2022 at 5:30 P.M. CT (“General Entry”). The Early Entry and General Entry periods together is the sweepstakes period (“Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor’s time clock shall be the official time clock of the Sweepstakes. To enter, during the Early Entry period, entrant must sign into their KPRC Insider account at https://www.click2houston.com/insider/, locate the “CLICK2WIN: Portable Generator,” article and complete the prompted entry form (“Early Entry Form”). To enter, during the General Entry period, entrant must visit Click2Houston.com/contests, find the article page titled “CLICK2WIN: Portable Generator,” and complete the prompted entry form (“General Entry Form”). Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail or telephone account from which the entry is made. You may enter once per hour during the Sweepstakes period. Limit one entry per person and per email address and telephone number. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form, entrants agree that the Promotional Sponsor may contact the entrant via email with information about pre-selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message.

Sponsor will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Sponsor will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.

· Selection of Winners. One potential winner(s) will be randomly selected from all entries on September 12, 2022, subject to verification of potential winner’s eligibility and compliance with the Official Rules. In addition, Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winner(s) on September 12, 2022 via the telephone number or email address provided on the Early Entry Form and General Entry Form. Potential Sweepstakes winner(s) must completely and accurately execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form (“Forms”) within ten (10) days of winner Notification (Sponsor reserves the right to require quicker compliance for time sensitive prizes), or prize(s) may be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected, time permitting. Potential winners may be required to submit a copy of a valid government photo ID in addition to any Forms. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to accurately complete and/or submit any required Forms within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused or declined, the potential winner may forfeit the prize and another potential winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible received, time permitting. A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER IS NOT A WINNER UNTIL HIS OR HER ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES HAS BEEN VERIFIED BY THE SPONSOR. Sponsor reserves the right to contact all Sweepstakes entrants using the contact information provided in the Entry Form to confirm any entry. The official entry list will remain the property of Sponsor and will not be distributed to the Promotional Sponsor without the specific approval of the Sweepstakes entrant through the use of the Opt In check box on the registration form.

· Prize. The winner will receive a GP8000E 49ST/CSA portable generator (Model # 7686) (“Prize”). Complete Prize details can be found at https://www.generac.com/all-products/generators/portable-generators/gp-series/gp8000e-49st-csa . Prize has an approximate retail value of $1,099.00. The winner will be contacted via email and a representative from the Promotional Sponsor will attempt to deliver or ship the Prize to the winner. Alternatively, at winner’s sole discretion, winner may opt to pick up Prize at Promotional Sponsor’s office in Houston located at 8409A Mosley Rd, Houston, TX 77075 at a mutually agreed time during normal business hours. Winners may be asked to show a photo ID in order to pick up the Prize at the Promotional Sponsor’s Houston office. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Limit one prize per person and per household. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash and may not be transferred, sold, bartered or auctioned. Resale of any prize component is prohibited. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. Properly claimed prize will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received, but in no event will Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in the Official Rules. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. For tax purposes, the winner will be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 for receipt of the prize. If the approximate retail value of the prize(s) exceeds $600, Station and or Sponsors will arrange to issue IRS Form 1099 MISC to winner reflecting the value of the prize.

· Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Sponsor and Promotional Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Sponsor nor the Promotional Sponsor, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Sponsor due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Sponsor from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or accessing or downloading any materials related to the Sweepstakes; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Sponsor is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sponsor’s website or the operation of the Sweepstakes. Failure to comply with the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Sponsor’s management with respect to the Sweepstakes are final.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Sponsor reserves the right to make changes in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsor, any event related to the Sweepstakes or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Sponsor reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Sweepstakes on Click2Houston.com, you are deemed to agree to Click2Houston.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

· Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Sweepstakes period to Sponsor at 8181 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77074 Attn: Sweepstakes Winner List, or request it online at aanderson@kprc.com. Be sure to specify the name of the Sweepstakes for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).

Sponsor/Administrator: KPRC-TV, 8181 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77074

Promotional Sponsor: Generator Industries, 8409A Mosley Rd, Houston, TX 77075