Local real estate: What $4 million gets you in The Woodlands vs. Crestwood

HOUSTON – Here, we compare two Houston-area homes with the same price tag — one in the Houston city limits and one outside.

This go-around, we pit a contemporary Crestwood home in Houston against a golf course-adjacent traditional in The Woodlands. Each offer up luxury living, and only ask $3,995,000 for the trouble.

One option offers a refined escape from the hustle and bustle of city living. The other offers a prime patch of modern real estate minutes from downtown Houston. What home is worth the price to you?

Houston | 4-6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Size: 7,371 square feet

Price per square foot: $541.99

This modern masterpiece sits at 202 Crestwood Drive, in the heart of Houston’s Crestwood neighborhood. Nestled up against Memorial Park, the 3-story home boasts 4-6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms and 4 half baths. With a three-car garage, two pools, a game room, a guest house or media room and study and a massive master suite consuming an entire floor of the home, this contemporary abode offers a flexible floor plan overflowing with amenities. Gorgeous views of Memorial Park, whitewashed walls and a flood of natural light accentuate the spaces throughout the house.

Contact: Paul Bice, Bice & Associates, (713) 516-8452

The Woodlands | 5-6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 8,420 square feet

Price per square foot: $474.47

The golf-course adjacent abode at 97 West Grand Regency Circle sits on 1.62 acres of manicured grounds and offers 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 2 half baths along with a pool, media room, wine room, summer kitchen and a unique view of the Nicklaus Golf Course's 15th hole. White walls, custom double doors, massive windows and soaring ceilings give this home an airy feel.

Contact: Diane Kink, The Kink Team, (281) 364-4828