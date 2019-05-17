Where to check for violations, ratings for Houston-area nursing homes

There are hundreds of nursing homes in the greater Houston area, but finding one you can trust to take care of your loved one is difficult.

HOUSTON - There are hundreds of nursing homes in the greater Houston area, but finding one you can trust to take care of your loved one is difficult.

Friday at 10 p.m., consumer expert Amy Davis is will report on her investigation of nursing homes in our area with the most violations and what regulators are doing about them.

Kabir Butt contacted Davis about concerns he had about the care his 89-year-old father, Ghulam, was receiving at Richmond Healthcare Center, where he lives. The senior Butt cannot speak because he had a laryngectomy.

Employees called Kabir on a Friday in January to let him know his father had gotten into a disagreement with another resident the day before and he had some "minor bruising."

When Kabir went to visit on Saturday, he saw his father had two black eyes.

"I can not even imagine what he went through," said the younger Butt.

When Kabir pressed nurses for more information, he says what they described was an assault on his father by another resident. His dad was in his room and unable to cry out for help.

"The only way he could get his attention was by beating on the wall because of his laryngectomy," Butt told Davis.

Butt said no one from the nursing home reported the assault to state regulators.

In our report at 10 p.m., we will look at what happens when violations are reported, and which homes in our area have the most problems.

If you have a loved one in a nursing home or if you are looking for a nursing home, you can see how homes are rated by the federal government and get more information on Medicare.gov.

