Whatatote! This Whataburger bag could be yours

HOUSTON - Tote bags seem to be a dime a dozen these days, but what if there was one that perfectly captured your Texas pride?

Whataburger on its Facebook page Sunday shared a photo of its tote bag with the caption, ""It pays to order in bulk with our new large order bags. Available at participating locations."

The orange bag features the Whataburger sign framed behind a large burst of white. The side of the bag features the word Whataburger vertically.

The large-order bags are free with any order of 10 meals or more.

Not going to eat that much Whataburger? Customers can buy one at the register for $1.99.

The company also posted about the bags back in July.

