Wedding hacks to save you time and money

Let's face it, weddings are expensive.

Most of us don't have money to hire a wedding planner or go to a five-star resort. The good news is there are a lot of ideas being shared online. Consumer expert Amy Davis found wedding hacks that will save you time and money.

RSVPs

When you're sending your invitations, put a tiny number on the back of each RSVP card. That way, if guests forget to write their names or if they are hard to read, you'll still know who the card is from.

Decor

If you're decorating for the reception, gold paint can work wonders. Collect empty wine bottles or lanterns or trays at the dollar store and spray everything gold. Combine the gold pieces with candles and baby's breath to make dramatic centerpieces.

Start saving your avocado netting. The green netting can be used to secure flowers in a jar

Chalk paint is also handy. Turn a dollar store platter into a cheese platter with a coating of chalkboard paint.

Seating plan

Making a seating plan can be tricky. Draw circles for each table, then use Post It page markers to organize your seating chart and move people around as you sort it out. Use different colors for family, friends and co-workers.

Wine spills

Don't let an accident at the reception ruin your night. If red wine accidentally spills on your dress, dump table salt on it immediately. That will help draw the wine out until you can have it professionally cleaned.

Cake tips

You can save money on the cake. You want something nice for display and pictures, but make it just two or three tiers, then have a sheet cake hidden in the kitchen so you have enough for all your guests.



Another cake tip: freeze the top layer of your cake for about 20 minutes, then wrap it in foil. That will prevent the icing from sticking to the foil and you can enjoy it on your one-year anniversary.

Can I live without these?

Some couples are doing away with three costly items completely. RSVPs can be done online and save on printing and stamps. Decide whether you really need wedding programs. Wedding favors may end up on the table at the end of the night or in the trash, so skipping those might be an option as well.

