Walmart's Baby Savings Day: What you need to know, Houston-area shoppers

HOUSTON - Expectant moms and dads and young parents, rejoice! Walmart is having a special sale just for you with Baby Savings Day.
The online sale -- with deals on car seats, strollers, diapers, sippy cups and more -- is already underway with 30 percent savings, but the big day in stores is Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Customers can try out the baby gear on sale, as well as talk to specialists, take home samples and coupons and save money on baby supplies.
See the full list of participating stores (PDF).
These are the Houston-area stores participating in the promotion.
- Alvin 400 Highway 35 Byp N
- Aransas Pass 2501 W Wheeler Ave
- Baytown 4900 Garth Rd
- Baytown 8700 N Highway 146
- Cleburne 1616 W Henderson St
- Cleveland 831 Highway 59 S
- Conroe 1407 N Loop 336 W
- Conroe 3040 College Park Dr
- Crosby 14215 Fm 2100 Rd
- Cypress 11425 Barker Cypress Rd
- Cypress 26270 Northwest Fwy
- Friendswood 150 W El Dorado Blvd
- Galveston 6702 Seawall Blvd
- Houston 9555 S Post Oak Rd
- Houston 3506 Highway 6 S
- Houston 15955 Fm 529 Rd
- Houston 3450 Cypress Creek Pkwy
- Houston 13750 East Fwy
- Houston 10411 North Fwy 45
- Houston 10750 Westview Dr
- Houston 2727 Dunvale Rd
- Houston 13484 Northwest Fwy
- Houston 2700 S Kirkwood Rd
- Houston 12353 Fm 1960 Rd W
- Houston 9460 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
- Houston 9598 Rowlett Rd
- Houston 5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
- Houston 5405 S Rice Ave
- Houston 1118 Silber Rd
- Houston 13003 State Highway 249
- Houston 4412 North Fwy
- Houston 2391 S Wayside Dr
- Houston 111 Yale St
- Humble 6626 Fm 1960 Rd E
- Humble 9451 Fm 1960 Bypass Rd
- Humble 9235 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
- Huntsville 141 Interstate 45 S
- Katy 20903 Highland Knolls Dr
- Katy 1313 N Fry Rd
- Katy 25108 Market Place Dr
- Katy 22850 Morton Ranch Rd
- Katy 6060 N Fry Rd
- Kemah 255 Fm 518 Rd
- La Marque 6410 Interstate 45
- La Porte 9025 Spencer Hwy
- Lake Jackson 121 Highway 332 W
- League City 2625 W Main St
- League City 1701 W Fm 646 Rd
- Liberty 2121 Highway 146 Byp
- Livingston 1620 W Church St
- Missouri City 5501 Highway 6
- Missouri City 9929 Highway 6
- Montgomery 18700 Highway 105 W
- New Caney 20310 Us Highway 59
- Pasadena 5200 Fairmont Pkwy
- Pasadena 1107 Shaver St
- Pearland 1919 N Main St
- Pearland 1710 Broadway St
- Pearland 10505 Broadway St
- Porter 23561 Highway 59
- Richmond 5330 Fm 1640 Rd
- Richmond 5660 W Grand Pkwy S
- Richmond 26824 Hwy 1093
- Spring 24809 Aldine Westfield Rd
- Spring 1025 Sawdust Rd
- Spring 155 Louetta Xing
- Spring 10001 Woodlands Pkwy
- Spring 21150 Kuykendahl Rd
- Spring Branch 305 Singing Oaks
- Stafford 11210 W Airport Blvd
- Sugar Land 13322 W Airport Blvd
- Sugar Land 345 Highway 6
- Tomball 25800 Kuykendahl Rd
- Tomball 27650 State Highway 249
- Tomball 22605 State Highway 249
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.