Walmart's Baby Savings Day: What you need to know, Houston-area shoppers

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Getty Images

Wal-Mart sales associate Cherry Williams from Chicago arranges girl infant/toddler clothing at the new Wal-Mart store January 26, 2006 in Evergreen Park, Illinois.

HOUSTON - Expectant moms and dads and young parents, rejoice! Walmart is having a special sale just for you with Baby Savings Day.

The online sale -- with deals on car seats, strollers, diapers, sippy cups and more -- is already underway with 30 percent savings, but the big day in stores is Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Customers can try out the baby gear on sale, as well as talk to specialists, take home samples and coupons and save money on baby supplies.  

 

See the full list of participating stores (PDF).

These are the Houston-area stores participating in the promotion.

  • Alvin     400 Highway 35 Byp N
  • Aransas Pass     2501 W Wheeler Ave
  • Baytown     4900 Garth Rd
  • Baytown     8700 N Highway 146
  • Cleburne     1616 W Henderson St
  • Cleveland     831 Highway 59 S
  • Conroe     1407 N Loop 336 W
  • Conroe     3040 College Park Dr
  • Crosby     14215 Fm 2100 Rd
  • Cypress     11425 Barker Cypress Rd
  • Cypress     26270 Northwest Fwy
  • Friendswood     150 W El Dorado Blvd
  • Galveston     6702 Seawall Blvd
  • Houston     9555 S Post Oak Rd
  • Houston     3506 Highway 6 S
  • Houston     15955 Fm 529 Rd
  • Houston     3450 Cypress Creek Pkwy
  • Houston     13750 East Fwy
  • Houston     10411 North Fwy 45
  • Houston     10750 Westview Dr
  • Houston     2727 Dunvale Rd
  • Houston     13484 Northwest Fwy
  • Houston     2700 S Kirkwood Rd
  • Houston     12353 Fm 1960 Rd W
  • Houston     9460 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
  • Houston     9598 Rowlett Rd
  • Houston     5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
  • Houston     5405 S Rice Ave
  • Houston     1118 Silber Rd
  • Houston     13003 State Highway 249
  • Houston     4412 North Fwy
  • Houston     2391 S Wayside Dr
  • Houston     111 Yale St
  • Humble     6626 Fm 1960 Rd E
  • Humble     9451 Fm 1960 Bypass Rd
  • Humble     9235 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
  • Huntsville     141 Interstate 45 S
  • Katy     20903 Highland Knolls Dr
  • Katy     1313 N Fry Rd
  • Katy     25108 Market Place Dr
  • Katy     22850 Morton Ranch Rd
  • Katy     6060 N Fry Rd
  • Kemah     255 Fm 518 Rd
  • La Marque     6410 Interstate 45
  • La Porte     9025 Spencer Hwy
  • Lake Jackson     121 Highway 332 W
  • League City     2625 W Main St
  • League City     1701 W Fm 646 Rd
  • Liberty     2121 Highway 146 Byp
  • Livingston     1620 W Church St
  • Missouri City     5501 Highway 6
  • Missouri City     9929 Highway 6
  • Montgomery     18700 Highway 105 W
  • New Caney     20310 Us Highway 59
  • Pasadena     5200 Fairmont Pkwy
  • Pasadena     1107 Shaver St
  • Pearland     1919 N Main St
  • Pearland     1710 Broadway St
  • Pearland     10505 Broadway St
  • Porter     23561 Highway 59
  • Richmond     5330 Fm 1640 Rd
  • Richmond     5660 W Grand Pkwy S
  • Richmond     26824 Hwy 1093
  • Spring     24809 Aldine Westfield Rd
  • Spring     1025 Sawdust Rd
  • Spring     155 Louetta Xing
  • Spring     10001 Woodlands Pkwy
  • Spring     21150 Kuykendahl Rd
  • Spring Branch     305 Singing Oaks
  • Stafford     11210 W Airport Blvd
  • Sugar Land     13322 W Airport Blvd
  • Sugar Land     345 Highway 6
  • Tomball     25800 Kuykendahl Rd
  • Tomball     27650 State Highway 249
  • Tomball     22605 State Highway 249
     

 

 

