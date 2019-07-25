Take a look inside Houston's newest water (soon-to-be amusement) park

Big Rivers, is open and ready to help you make this the best summer ever.

NEW CANEY, Texas - Astroworld closed its gates nearly 14 years ago, and Houstonians have been longing for a replacement theme park ever since. Grand Texas Theme Park, located just eight miles north of Kingwood in New Caney, hopes to fill that void.

In about five years, developers say the roller coasters will be rolling, but the first phase - the Waterworld side, if you will - called Big Rivers, is open and ready to help you make this the best summer ever.

Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures at Grand Texas is part petting zoo, part gator habitat and all fun and adventure.

"It's entertainment for the entire family," explained Big Rivers Chief Operating Officer Terre Albert. "There is stuff for the little kids. And then we have zip lines for the teenagers."

There are actually 50 different ziplines and climbing structures in the park. KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis tried one that is six stories high. You can watch her experience in the video below.

WATCH: Amy Davis tests Big Rivers zipline and water slide

You can also float in Houston's longest lazy river or navigate North America's largest floating obstacle course.

There is a wave pool, six slides for kids 48 inches and under and two massive slides that'll drop you from more than six stories high.

Tickets to Big Rivers are $39.99 a person and $34.99 for kids 48 inches and under. Children 2 years old and under get in free.

Right now, if you buy your tickets online for any Monday through Thursday visit, you will only pay $16.48 per person.

