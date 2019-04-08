Prom on a budget: How to find a dress without paying a huge price

HOUSTON - If you have a teen in your home, you probably know that prom season is in full swing. That means you are likely doing a whole lot of shopping to prepare for the whole shebang.

Consumer expert Amy Davis is introducing you to a website that can help you save some money on one of the most expensive needs for the big dance: the dress.

Instead of trudging from store to store and trying on dozens of dresses, you can log onto Charlotte's Closet to pick and have dresses shipped to your home for a fraction of what you would spend buying a new gown.

"We ship you the dress. You rock your look. You return it. We dry clean it," explained Jen Forman, the founder of Charlotte's Closet. Forman named the business after her own daughter, who wanted a new dress for every dance, social and party.

"This lets them wear new garments to every party without moms and dads having to break the bank," she explained.

It's like Rent the Runway for teens. You choose from 500 styles from more than 30 brands. You can search for your dress by size, designer or color. Since you're renting the dress, you're paying as little as $29 up to $200.

You get to choose a second size for free just to make sure you'll have one that fits.

For $29.99, you can get three dresses shipped to you before you rent just to try them on.

"We're finding that teens are emotionally connected to the actual experience, so they want to wear a great dress, have a great experience... capture that great experience on their phones, they do not have an attachment to the actual garment, which is nice," said Forman.

If you rent from Charlotte's Closet this month, you can get 25% off your order by typing in promo code KPRC at checkout.

