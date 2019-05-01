New program pays you to save money for an emergency

HOUSTON - If you were impacted by Hurricane Harvey, you could qualify for a new program to boost your emergency savings.

Chase Bank has given $700,000 to three charities that are helping to find applicants.

The program is called SaverLife from Earn. It links to your bank account, no matter where you bank, and lets you earn and save with incentives.

For every $20 you save a month, you'll get $10.

If you're interested, contact the United Way of Greater Houston or the Alliance of Community Assistance Ministries and ask about the SaverLife program with Earn.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.