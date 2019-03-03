Natural Light debuts monstrous 77-pack of beer, strawberry lemonade flavor

HOUSTON - Natural Light not only dropped a 77-pack case of beer on its audience, but also a new beer just in time for summer.

"The flamingo has left the pond," read the tweet from the beer company, announcing the new flavor. The strawberry lemonade-flavored beer, called Naturdays, has the image of flamingos strewn about on its can. The new fruit-style beer is vastly different from its American-style light lager.

Then, a week later, the company announced the massive case of beer. Its debut was made during spring break season in South Padre Island.

As it hit the market, the beer company asked its audience on social media for their feedback.

