Kohl's doubles military discount through Veterans Day

HOUSTON - Kohl's plans to thank all military personnel and veterans by doubling its military discount for five days leading up to Veterans Day.

From Nov. 7 through Veterans Day, Kohl's is doubling its discount to give veterans, active-duty members and their families 30 percent off for in-store purchases, according to the online Military organization.

"We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much," said Kohl's vice president Doug Arnoldi.

In April, Kohl's launched Military Mondays which rewards military personnel, veterans and their families with a 15 percent discount every Monday.

"Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities," Arnoldi said.

For customers to receive this discount, a military, dependent or veteran ID must be presented at check-out.

Find a Kohl's location near you by visiting their website.

