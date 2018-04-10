It's Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's

HOUSTON - Since 1979, Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop has thanked its fans for another year of support, they say, by spreading peace, love and free ice cream around the world.

Tuesday, from noon until 8 p.m. all locations will give away one scoop of ice cream to each customer. No flavor is off limits!

It’s finally here! Free Cone Day is TODAY! Find your local Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop: https://t.co/BOrk2Px8yj pic.twitter.com/JrZ1ncZjSO — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 10, 2018

"Every time you enjoy a scoop of Ben & Jerry's, you're showing us how much you care. We love you too, and Free Cone Day is our favorite way to show it! This year's extravaganza will be on Tuesday, April 10, so be sure to mark your calendars and grab your friends," the company said on its website.

There is no purchase necessary to get your free cone.

Here's where to find a Houston-area location near you.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.