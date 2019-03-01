From dresses to hair: Check out this free prom pop-up shop

SUGAR LAND, Texas - If you've got a high school senior, you've probably already started thinking about prom. This weekend you can head to the Blo Blow Dry Bar in Sugar Land for a prom pop-up shop.

Charlotte's Closet, an online special occasion dress rental website, will have gowns there that girls can try on. If you rent your dress during the pop-up, you'll get 25 percent off.

Stylists from Blo will be hosting a free braid bar with make-up touch-ups and consultations.

"We have 50 plus gowns here. They get to have free style consults with us, with Blo. They get to try on dresses. We can help them place orders. It's just a way to introduce the brand in this market," explained Charlotte's Closet founder and owner Jen Forman.

The Prom pop-up shop is Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. You don't have to make an appointment, but your 25 percent off will be guaranteed if you do.

You can call (281) 980-2569. Blo Sugar Land is at 4759 Sweetwater Boulevard.

