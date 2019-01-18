Freebie Friday for Jan. 18, 2019

HOUSTON - It is Freebie Friday, and we found a load of free events to fill your chilly weekend.

Chili Cook-off & Winter Festival

Warm up in The Woodlands at Rob Fleming Park Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the 10th Annual Chili Cook-off and Winter Festival.

In addition to the chili tasting, they'll have a train, inflatables and a snow hill for sledding.

MATCH Family Fun Day

Sunday, head to midtown for the 4th annual MATCH Family Fun day.

The Midtown Arts and Theater Center on Main Street will host musical concerts by Prelude Music, multiple performances, bounce houses, face painting and balloon artists.

It's all happening from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and it's all free

Capoeira in Midtown

Tomorrow in midtown, the whole family can take a free Capoeira class at Midtown Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Afro-Brazilian martial arts class teaches discipline, coordination, strength and rhythm. And all ages are welcome.

Contemporary Art Museum Discussions

If you'd rather be inside to escape the chilly weather Saturday, drop into the Contemporary Art Museum in Montrose.

Every Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., there are in-gallery discussions and pop-up activities.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.