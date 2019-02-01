Freebie Friday: Chinese New Year celebrations, Mardi Gras fun and more

HOUSTON - There's more going on this weekend than just that football game a few people will be watching. If you're looking to get out of the house, but you're out of money, consumer expert Amy Davis can help.

Lucky Land Chinese New Year

Next Tuesday is the Chinese New Year. There are some fun celebrations this weekend. If you have never been to Lucky Land on Airline Drive near Gulf Bank on Houston's north side, you should take the kids this Sunday. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., they are hosting a Chinese New Year celebration. This little park is neat anytime, But on Sunday, they will have a lion dance, a dragon parade, Kung Fu shows and a costume contest; and it's all free.

Texas Lunar Fest

Or head to the Texas Lunar Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 11122 Bellaire Blvd. in southwest Houston. You can celebrate the year of the pig with dance performances, a fashion show, martial arts performances, vendors and food trucks

Mardi Gras Parade at Discovery Green

Saturday is also the sixth annual Creole Heritage Festival and Mardi Gras parade downtown at Discovery Green. This is family friendly and it lasts literally all day long from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They'll have music, food trucks and a kids zone.

Art Scavenger Hunt

Join in an art scavenger hunt at the Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston on Montrose Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. You can take your checklist through the exhibitions to find all of the items.

Cars and Coffee in the Woodlands

On Sunday morning from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., head to Market Street in The Woodlands for The Woodlands Car Club’s Cars and Coffee for a Cause. There is no charge to check out the awesome cars and enjoy some coffee before the big Super Bowl game.

Free Barbecue for Law Enforcement

Finally, a treat for all local, state and federal law enforcement officers today from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. tonight. You can eat free along with three guests at Republic Barbecue in Stafford.

Today is the grand opening of the restaurant on West Airport. Everyone is invited, but only law enforcement eats free when you present your badge.

