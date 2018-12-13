FDA issues recall for popular cat food brand

HOUSTON - There's another pet food recall to warn consumers about. This time it involves certain types of 9 Lives cat food.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, some specific lots of 9 Lives canned cat food may have low levels of thiamine or vitamin B1.

The items being recalled are 9 Lives Protein Plus with tuna and chicken, with a best used by date of March 27, 2020 through Nov. 14, 2020.

Also, 9 Lives Protein Plus with tuna and liver with a best used by date of April 17, 2020 through Sept. 14, 2020. The products are distributed by the J.M. Smucker company.

So far, no cats have become ill, but the recall is out of an abundance of caution. The agency says thiamine is an essential ingredient for cats. Symptoms of deficiency include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow and weight loss.

Advance cases could cause seizures and even sudden death.

If you have some of the recalled cans, throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund.

