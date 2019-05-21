Dressbarn going out of business: These are the Houston area stores to eventually close

HOUSTON - All 650 Dressbarn stores across the nation will eventually go out of business, according to its parent company, Ascena Retail group.

However, the timeframe is not clear, and Ascena says the stores remain open for now.

Dressbarn has been in business since 1962, but the clothing chain has been in the red for a while.

Experts say they are not surprised the company is going under.

The closures are another sign of hard times for the nation's retailers, which are folding at a record pace this year.

See all of the locations in Texas here.

AREA LOCATIONS:

PORTOFINO SHOPPING CENTER

19075 Interstate 45

Conroe, TX 77385

PRIME OUTLETS AT CONROE

1111 League Line Road

Conroe, TX 77303

THE SHOPS AT HOUSTON CENTER

1200 McKinney Street

Houston, TX 77010

NORTHWEST CROSSING SHOPPING CENTER

13256 Northwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77040

RIVER OAKS PLAZA

1432 W. Gray Street

River Oaks Plaza

Houston, TX 77019

MEYERLAND PLAZA

250 Meyerland Plaza Mall

Houston, TX 77096

THE SHOPS AT STONE PARK

5820 E Sam Houston Parkway North

Houston, TX 77049

COPPERWOOD VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER

6531 Highway 6 N

Houston, TX 77084

ATASCOCITA COMMONS

7015 FM 1960 East

Humble, TX 77346

KATY MILLS

5000 Katy Mills Circle

Katy, TX 77494

FAIRWAY PLAZA SHOP CTR

5750 Fairmont Parkway

Pasadena, TX 77505

BRAZOS TOWN CENTER

24006 Commercial Drive

Rosenberg, TX 77471

TANGER OUTLETS

5885 Gulf Freeway

Texas City, TX 77591

