Dressbarn going out of business: These are the Houston area stores to eventually close

HOUSTON - All 650 Dressbarn stores across the nation will eventually go out of business, according to its parent company, Ascena Retail group.
However, the timeframe is not clear, and Ascena says the stores remain open for now.
Dressbarn has been in business since 1962, but the clothing chain has been in the red for a while.
Experts say they are not surprised the company is going under.
The closures are another sign of hard times for the nation's retailers, which are folding at a record pace this year.
See all of the locations in Texas here.
AREA LOCATIONS:
PORTOFINO SHOPPING CENTER
19075 Interstate 45
Conroe, TX 77385
PRIME OUTLETS AT CONROE
1111 League Line Road
Conroe, TX 77303
THE SHOPS AT HOUSTON CENTER
1200 McKinney Street
Houston, TX 77010
NORTHWEST CROSSING SHOPPING CENTER
13256 Northwest Freeway
Houston, TX 77040
RIVER OAKS PLAZA
1432 W. Gray Street
River Oaks Plaza
Houston, TX 77019
MEYERLAND PLAZA
250 Meyerland Plaza Mall
Houston, TX 77096
THE SHOPS AT STONE PARK
5820 E Sam Houston Parkway North
Houston, TX 77049
COPPERWOOD VILLAGE SHOPPING CENTER
6531 Highway 6 N
Houston, TX 77084
ATASCOCITA COMMONS
7015 FM 1960 East
Humble, TX 77346
KATY MILLS
5000 Katy Mills Circle
Katy, TX 77494
FAIRWAY PLAZA SHOP CTR
5750 Fairmont Parkway
Pasadena, TX 77505
BRAZOS TOWN CENTER
24006 Commercial Drive
Rosenberg, TX 77471
TANGER OUTLETS
5885 Gulf Freeway
Texas City, TX 77591
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.