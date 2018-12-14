California farm linked to tainted romaine lettuce issues cauliflower recall

HOUSTON - A California farm that has been linked to an E. coli outbreak involving romaine lettuce issued a new recall of its cauliflower.

Officials at Adams Bros. Family Farms said in a press release posted Thursday that “out of an abundance of caution,” the company is recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower that was harvested between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 because it may be contaminated with E. coli.

Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the strain of E. coli found in people sickened after eating romaine lettuce is a nearly identical genetic match to the strain found in an irrigation reservoir on the farm’s property.

Officials at the company said no illnesses have been reported from its product, but federal officials are still advising people not to eat romaine lettuce grown in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Barabra counties in California until the investigation is complete.

According to the company's officials, the possibly contaminated cauliflower was not distributed in Texas, but the red and green lettuce was.

Consumers who have purchased the tainted products are asked to return them to the place of purchase or destroy them. Click here to check container and pallet numbers that are part of the recall.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 805-925-0339.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.