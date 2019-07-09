Does vacuum for your face really 'suck the yuck out of your pores?'

HOUSTON - Whether you admit it or not, a lot of people get a certain satisfaction out of squeezing and popping pimples. There are entire television shows dedicated to it.

If you're one of them, you might like the Dermasuction. It's a small battery-operated vacuum that promises it can suck the yuck out of your pores.

People with large pores and blackheads try a lot of things like nose strips, special tools, lotions and salicylic acids on your face; but Dermasuction costs just $20.

Liberty Cardenas volunteered to test the product. She washes her face daily, but she thought the Dermasuction could help give her a deeper clean.

"I've noticed lately as I have gotten a little older, that my pores have gotten a little larger," she told KPRC2 consumer expert Amy Davis. "I feel like they're more clogged than they've ever been."

There is one big claim in the Dermasuction commercial.

Claim: Dermasuction removes blackheads and dirt from the pores on your face without squeezing.

Verdict: TRUE

In just a few minutes of moving Dermasuction across her nose, Liberty declared the device a success.

"Yeah, it's picking up stuff," she said.

There are two levels of suction and four different heads for Dermasuction. Liberty started with the smallest one, intended for everyday use. She asked her husband Abraham if he wanted to try the larger head designed to provide more suction for problem areas.

When he tried it, Dermasuction removed oil stuck in his pores that he didn't even realize was there.

"It feels fresher. It feels like I just washed my face," Abraham said.

Both Abraham and Liberty give Dermasuction a thumbs up.

Use Caution

The instructions for Dermasuction advise you to keep the device moving. Don't focus on one spot for too long. Some users say Dermasuction left them with hickey-like bruises on their face. If you have sensitive skin, be careful with the device and don't overdo it.

