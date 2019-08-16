5 fun, free things to do thing weekend around Houston

KPRC

HOUSTON - Here are some fun, free things going on this weekend.

Owl Fest 2019 is Saturday at Rice Stadium. At 11 a.m., the football team will have an open scrimmage. There will be autograph sessions with the soccer, volleyball and football teams, a photo booth, an Owls Kids’ Zone and fun and games for the whole family.

You could see an actual owl Sunday at the Armand Bayou Nature Center in Pasadena. Admission is free from noon to 4 p.m. every third Sunday of the month. There's also a free nature program. This week, it’s "Exposing Houston's Hidden Feline."

Head to Galveston's Stewart Beach Sunday for a good old-fashioned beach challenge. There will be a variety of obstacles and life-size games, including Connect Four, Battleship and bean bags.

Bring your sunscreen. The fun begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

Take the whole family to enjoy the music of several new artists competing for the coveted title of 2019 Sugar Land superstar. The finale is Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 at Sugar Land Town Square, right in front of city hall.

Cool off with some homemade ice cream at Lazybrook Baptist Church Sunday at 6 p.m. Teams are making the ice cream, and you can sample their creations. There will be prizes for the best teams.

