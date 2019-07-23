4 indoor play spaces to make this the best summer ever

HOUSTON - Keeping the kids entertained and safe in Houston's heat can be a challenge, but there are plenty of play places inside to help you beat the heat and summer boredom blues.

At this indoor play park, you can scale a stack of neon Rubik's Cubes, drive bumper cars or take in a game of miniature golf. Everything glows, from the ropes obstacle course to the laser tag. For every teen and pre-teen attraction, there are pint-size options for little ones as young as 5 years old. You can stay all day Monday through Thursday with an all-day attraction pass for $25.

If you've got a baseball fan in your family, take a tour of the juice box. For as little as $10 for kids up to 14 years old and $15 for adults, you can take a tour of Minute Maid Park. Go inside the Astros dugout, the press box and the Astros Hall of Fame. There are tours every day. You can buy tickets online.

If you're looking for fun and cheap, head to First Methodist Houston on Main Street in downtown Houston. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, you can bring your kids ages 5 and under to the indoor park here for free There is a miniature Main Street, and free arts and crafts from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring a picnic lunch and make some friends.

Even if you don't need a new Tempurpedic mattress, Gallery Furnitures' Grand Parkway location is a delightful destination. There are exotic tropical birds and exotic animals, a giant jumping mattress for kids and an astonishing 30,000-gallon sea life aquarium. Go hungry because you can stay for lunch or dinner at Lopez Mexican Restaurant on site.

