4 fun, free things to do this weekend

HOUSTON - Here are some fun, free things to do this weekend.

Miller Outdoor Theater Summer Symphony

Tonight, you can enjoy a night out at the Miller Outdoor Theatre for an Exxon Mobil Summer Symphony performance at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Free tickets are available (4 per person) from 10:30 am to 1 p.m. while they last at the Miller Outdoor Theatre box office. If tickets are left over, the box office will reopen one hour before show time to give them out. The show goes on rain or shine.

AsiaFest

Saturday, you could embark on an adventure through Asia without leaving town. AsiaFest is a free indoor event that explores different regions' traditions, cultures, and food. It runs from 10 to 5 p.m. at the Asia Society Texas Center on Southmore Boulevard in the Museum District.

Naturalist at Jesse H. Jones Park and Nature Center in Humble

If you are planning to spend some time in the great outdoors this summer, you have to be ready for whatever nature throws at you. A naturalist will be at the Jesse H. Jones Park and Nature Center in Humble Saturday to teach how you can avoid outdoor hazards, like snake bites and poison ivy, as well as how to treat them. It starts at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 11:30 a.m.

Yoga at Discovery Green

If you're looking for something relaxing for your mind, body and your budget, there is a free yoga and poetry lesson at Discovery Green Sunday. You could get inspired to create your own poetry from the comfort of your own yoga mat. It starts at 10 a.m. and pets are allowed.

