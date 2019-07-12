4 free things to enjoy this weekend around Houston

HOUSTON - Here are some fun free things going on in Houston this weekend.

McDonald's is offering free french fries with any order Saturday when you buy exclusively on Uber Eats starting at 11 a.m. All you have to do is download the Uber Eats app, add a medium fries to your order and enter the promo code, which you'll find in the app. The promotion is available all day.

If you're looking for some fun with the kids, check-out this free Fly-in. It's held by the Bronze Eagles Flying Club of Texas. The event will be Saturday. You need to show up between 9 and 10 a.m. to register. Eligible kids will be able to hop on a plane for a ride. They will also have free hotdogs, chips and soda.

The "American Fitness Expo" will take over the George R. Brown Convention Center Saturday and Sunday. It's free to the public for the first time ever. They'll have live boot camps and competitions, even a kids' zone so the whole family can learn about health, fitness and bodybuilding.

Put a little dance in your step this weekend with the 2019 Houston Igbofest. You can learn about Nigerian culture and customs at Discovery Green downtown Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be authentic Nigerian cuisine and music.

How does good music and a good beer sound? The Hines Center is hosting a concert called "Discovering the Soul of Good Music" Friday at 7 p.m. You can learn about new music and the history behind it. Saint Arnold Brewing Co. is providing complimentary craft beer. You do need to register for this event. For more information visit the Hines Center website.

