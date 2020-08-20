Hasbro issues recall for 2 types of super soakers due to high levels of lead in product printing material

Hasbro Inc. has issued a recall Wednesday for two lines of super soakers, according to the notice by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Nerf Super Soaker XP20 is described as a green and orange hand-held water blaster, and the Nerf Super Soaker XP20 is described as an orange and blue hand-held water blaster. The product was sold exclusively at Target from March to July for about $8 for XP20 and $13 for XP30. More than 52,900 units of the products were sold.

The decorative sticker on the water tank of the water blaster toys contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Customers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact them for instruction, according to the notice.

Hasbro will provide steps to return the product and receive a full refund. Customers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturing using a pre-paid postage label for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported.