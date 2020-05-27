Free courses from Ivy League universities during the pandemic

HOUSTON – All caught up on your favorite shows? Or have you binge-watched the entire Netflix and Amazon Prime catalogs? Maybe it’s time to head back to class because right now, colleges and universities around the globe are offering online classes for free.

Class Central has compiled a list of more than 15,000 free online courses you can take right now.

Harvard, Stanford and Johns Hopkins universities are all offering courses with studies related to COVID-19.

But if you just want to learn a new skill, you can find courses on “content marketing” offered by UC Davis, and “successful career development” from the University System of Georgia. There are also free language classes from Rosetta Stone, homeschool piano and guitar lessons for you or your kids and plenty of computer programming and data program training courses that could take your resume to the next level.

Want to know what your pets really think of you? The University of Edinburgh in the U.K. offers a course titled “The Truth About Cats and Dogs.”

The list is truly diverse and has courses on business, art and design, the humanities, computer programming and more.

Some of the courses offer a certificate, but that’ll cost you.

If going back to school online doesn’t sound like fun to you, Peloton is offering new subscribers a 30-day trial to its app where you can try yoga, stretching, and other training classes, at no cost. You don’t even need a bike to participate.