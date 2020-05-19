DEAL: Brooks Brothers flash sale up to 70% off ends tonight
Brooks Brothers’ two-day flash sale offering customers up to 70% off ends Tuesday night.
The offer applies to select merchandise purchased online or by phone only.
The discount will be applied at checkout.
The flash sale promotion can not be combined with student, military, or corporate membership discounts.
Customers can take advantage of this promotion until 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.