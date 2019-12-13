6 free things to do this weekend to get you in the holiday spirit

HOUSTON – Here are some fun, free things going on this weekend to help get you into the holiday spirit.

Villa Sport Athletic Club and Spa Pictures with Santa

Villa Sport Athletic Club and Spa in Cinco Ranch at 9930 Gaston Road is inviting the community to stop by for pictures with Santa Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You can also enjoy hot cocoa and coffee while the kids drop off their letters to Santa, get their faces painted and jump in a bounce house. RSVP at the link above.

Pictures with Santa and the Satna House in River Oaks

You can also take some free photos with Santa at the “Santa House” in River Oaks tomorrow. The home is off Del Monte Drive. Santa will be there with his smile from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The River Oaks Christmas Lights Association is encouraging you to bring your own camera for immediate photos. While you’re there, you can also enjoy all the gorgeous lights.

“Christmas Vacation” Screening at City Acre Brewing Company

Enjoy a screening of the classic “Christmas Vacation” at City Acre Brewing Company off Topping Street Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be a Christmas photo booth, a fire pit for smores, holiday drink specials, and the Griswold family Christmas dinner-themed menu.

Prelude Concert at Levy Park

Sunday, you and the family can catch a 45-minute Prelude concert at Levy Park from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The interactive event is geared toward babies, toddlers, preschoolers and the grown-ups who love them.

The Muppet Christmas Carol at Axelrad

Axelrad is welcoming families to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol Sunday night from 8 pm. to 10 p.m. off Alabama Street. There’s plenty of room for the kids to play. After 9 p.m., you must be 21-years-old or older to get in, but as long as you’re there at 8 p.m. with your family, everyone can stay until the show is finished.

Holiday Dance Showcase in the Sugar Land Town Square

Enjoy dance performances by local companies during the Holiday Dance Showcase in Sugar Land Town Square Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.