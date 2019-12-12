55,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos being recalled

HOUSTON – A South Carolina-based food maker is recalling more than 55,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos over concerns that they may contain pieces of plastic.

The USDA said Tuesday the 3.38-pound 12-pack of El Monterey Signature Burrito Egg, Sausage and Cheese with a best-if-used-by date of Jan. 15, 2021 were sold nationwide. The product contains lot code 19288 and an establishment number of 45694.

Pictures of the packaging can be found here.

Officials said they were notified of three consumers who reported pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic that were found in the product.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials said people should check their freezers for the recalled product. Customers should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

People with questions about the recall should call Ruiz Food Product Inc. at 800-772-6474.