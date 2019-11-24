HOUSTON – Charming Charlie, a Houston-based fashion retailer, is making a comeback after announcing the reopening of three Houston area stores.

Charming Charlie will open in Willowbrook, Baybrook and First Colony malls. The retailer announced it will reopen a total of 15 stores across the U.S. The store openings will happen in March 2020 and online shopping will be available in February, according to Charming Charlie’s Facebook page.

THE NEXT FIVE... #march2020 have y’all heard? we’ll be opening stores in the spring. stay tuned as we release more charming locations soon... 💗 Posted by Charming Charlie on Saturday, November 16, 2019

The reopening took many by surprise after the retail store filed for Chapter 11 protection in July and closed 261 stores nationwide.

Follow its Facebook page here.