Your guide to the annual BP MS 150 ride to Austin

HOUSTON - Organizers and participants are preparing for the annual BP MS 150 bike ride from Houston to Austin.

The event's full website can be found here.

The trek starts April 27 and the total mileage for each route varies between 140 and 170 miles, based on its mulitple starting locations. To see a full list of the route breakdown, click here.

Here's a breakdown of the first day's route.

To see the route for Day 2, click here.

Do you have a loved one who is riding and you want to drive to see them? Click here for a vehicle route map.

For those starting the trek from the Energy Corridor, the start time is at 6:45 a.m. at the Energy Corridor-Addicks Park N Ride. Same for those starting at Rhodes stadium -- the start time is 6:45 a.m.

The rolling start at Waller Stadium runs from 8-10 a.m., depending on weather.

Official route hours for bicyclists are from 6:45 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The minimum fundraising amount to participate is $400 and the minimum age is 12.

The full BP MS 150 welcome packet can be seen here.

