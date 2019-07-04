Where to watch fireworks across the Houston area: KPRC 2 viewers share their favorite spots

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

HOUSTON - A great Independence Day fireworks display should be celebrated in a great location, free of obstruction.

We asked KPRC 2 viewers where they like to experience Fourth of July fireworks in their neck of the woods and here are some of the answers we received.

T. C. Jester overpass of White Oak Bayou near the railroad yard

45th and Seawall in Galveston

Barker and Tuckerton in Towne Lakes

Behind the University of Houston downtown at North Main Street

In the Heights at Stude Park off of White Oak and Michaux

North Braeswood and Buffalo Speedway

West Lake Houston Parkway and Kingwood Drive in Kingwood

Gulfton at Rampart

Bissonnett at Forum Park

West Montgomery at South Victory

Along Allen Parkway

Katy Mills Mall

Typhoon Texas

Kemah Boardwalk

Where would you add? Be sure to mention the cross streets in the comments.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.