Where to volunteer in Houston for Thanksgiving 2019

HOUSTON - As satisfying as a hot plate piled high with roast turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce might be, nothing feeds the soul more on Thanksgiving than giving back to the city you love so much. This year, skip the tryptophan-induced food coma and give back while giving thanks with one of these Thanksgiving volunteer opportunities.

Get behind the wheel and help a nonprofit deliver holiday meals to around 13,000 homebound seniors in the Houston area on Thanksgiving morning. Not an early bird? Don’t fret. You can donate to Meal on Wheels to help the nonprofit ensure they have the funds to feed their thousands of clients on Turkey day.

KPRC Houston community outreach program helps thousands enjoy Thanksgiving at the annual Super Feast, Nov. 22, 2018.

Help nonprofit City Wide Club feed thousands of people at its annual Thanksgiving Super Feast at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Thanksgiving Day. At this extra special event, those in need not only get a warm meal but also receive clothing, shoes, blankets, medical exams, haircuts, vehicles, new toys and more. Volunteers will prepare and serve food, distribute new and donated items and help run the event.

Operation Turkey

For some 20 years, Operation Turkey has worked to ensure everyone gets a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day. At various locations throughout Houston, help prepare, package and deliver food to those less fortunate on Thanksgiving day. Is your spirit of service at odds with your jam-packed holiday schedule? No worries, attend the Turkey Tailgate at Grace Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Nov. 27 for a chance to give back. Sort through donations and prepare food for the big day.

Houston Food Bank

Volunteer opportunities with the Houston Food Bank run the gamut. Help the food bank in the days leading up to Thanksgiving by working in the warehouse or assisting with meal prep and packaging.



