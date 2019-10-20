Where to eat Italian food in Houston: 4 local favorites

Bellissimo Ristorante

HOUSTON - We asked our viewers where to find the best Italian food in Houston. From unassuming trattorias with red sauce roots to upscale eateries slinging a spin on Italian classics, here are our carb-loving viewer's favorite pasta pit stops in the Bayou City.

Warehouse 72 (Spaghetti Warehouse but fancy)



After suffering severe damage from Hurricane Harvey, beloved Downtown restaurant Spaghetti Warehouse shuttered its doors and a pall was cast over the city's dining scene. But not for long. Spaghetti Warehouse is back in the Bayou City with a new take on the Texas chain. The concept: Spaghetti Warehouse, but make it fashion. Warehouse 72 marries a polished industrial aesthetic with a contemporary American menu inspired by Italian and Mediterranean flavors. Nostalgia-seekers, beware: lasagna and chicken parmesan got the ax on this menu. In their place, find angel hair pasta doused in truffle cream sauce and short ribs braised in red wine, paired with pappardelle pasta.

7620 Katy Fwy Suite 305, Houston, TX 77024; (833) 365-7272

Cavatore Italian

Founded by the Cavatori family in 1986, this Houston gem serves scratch-made Northern Italian food in a rustic barn on Ella Blvd. With red-checkered tablecloths, memorabilia-plastered walls and a menu packed with well-executed classics, this Houston eatery offers impeccable food and a great ambiance, to boot.

2120 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77008; (713) 869-6622

Bellissimo Ristorante

This casual Heights-area trattoria dishes out Italian cooking with a Mexican flair. If you're up for something adventurous, order the Pasta Alla Bellissimo, jalapeno infused Fettuccine served with grilled chicken, black beans and diced jalapenos. For those who prescribe to the "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" school of thought, worry not; you'll also find a strong offering of classics on the menu.

1848 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009; (832) 618-1168

Giacomo's Cibo e Vino

The River Oaks area restaurant delivers a wide selection of small dishes packed with big flavors. The portions and pricing on this menu encourages sharing. For a light lunch, order a snack plate. For a family feast, load up with a smattering of small plates and pasta.

3215 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

