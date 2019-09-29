What's happening this week? Watch a mayoral candidate forum, catch a game and more

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner addresses the U.S. Conference of Mayors 86th annual Winter Meeting at the Capitol Hilton January 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. The non-partisan conference of mayors from cities with…

Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events, meetings and stories happening in the week ahead.

Monday, Sept. 30

Rockets vs. Shanghai Sharks

Red nation, game day is finally here. Cheer on the Houston Rockets as they take on the Shanghai Sharks at the first preseason game of the year. The teams will face off at the Toyota Center at 7 p.m.

Penalty phase of Ronald Haskell murder trial set to begin

A jury convicted Ronald Haskell, 39, Thursday of killing six members of a Spring family five years ago. Haskell's defense expects the punishment phase of the trial to last 2 1/2 weeks or so.

U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Forum

The U.S. Department of Commerce's 19th Discover Global Markets business development forum will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 at the Hyatt Regency Houston. The forum is designed to advance the Trump administration's Prosper Africa initiative and encourage U.S. firms to export their oil & gas, renewable energy, electricity infrastructure, engineering, construction, and transportation infrastructure products to the Middle East and Africa.

The conference gives attendees an opportunity to meet one on one with U.S. commercial diplomats, speak with foreign buyers and attend speaking events.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

National Night Out

Law enforcement agencies throughout the Houston area will hold block parties Tuesday night to celebrate National Night Out, a nationwide campaign promoting camaraderie between the police officers and the public.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Funeral service for Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

A funeral service is set for Harris County Sherif's Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was shot and killed Friday during a traffic stop. The public is invited to a law enforcement ceremony and a Sikh religious ceremony Wednesday at the Berry Center, located at 8877 Barker in Cypress.

Houston Independent School District launches Financial Aid Roadshow

HISD's Financial Aid Roadshow will begin touring schools throughout the district, offering college-bound students and their parents assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The roadshow will run from Oct 2. through Nov. 15.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Mayoral Forum at Rice

Nonpartisan organization Houston Millennials will host a mayoral candidate forum Thursday at the Rice University Memorial Center Grand Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Five Houston mayoral candidates will take turns answering questions on infrastructure for roads, workforce development, neighborhood protection, illegal dumping and more.

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

2019 Houston Youth Voters Conference

The University of Houston-Downtown and the UHD Student Government Association will host the Second Annual Houston Youth Voters Conference from 3 to 8 p.m. The annual event promotes civic engagement among young voters.

40th Annual Festival Chicano

On Friday, dance and celebrate Chicano culture at the 40th Annual Festival Chicano. Can't make it Friday? Don't worry, the festivities continue through Saturday night.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019

2019 Susan G. Komen Houston Race for the Cure

Saturday morning, thousands of pink-clad cancer patients, survivors, family members and supporters will pack into Sam Houston Park for the 29th Annual Komen Houston Race for the Cure. The majority of the funds raised through the event will help fund breast health screenings, treatment and education.

Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019

Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans fans, break out your jerseys and gear up for a showdown with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the NRG Stadium or on a screen near you.

