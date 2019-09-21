Want a free tree? Houston nonprofit giving away 1,000 trees

Getty Images

Do you want a free tree? Trees For Houston is partnering with Verizon, Bellagreen, and the Arbor Day Foundation to give away 1,000 native trees to Houston residents.

Residents can stop by Bellagreen's CityCentre location between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 to pick up their free tree. Bellagreen at CityCentre is located at 800B Town and Country Blvd, Houston, TX 77024.

Trees For Houston is a nonprofit that aims to plant, protect and promote trees in the greater Houston area. The organization said it has planted over 500,000 trees since it was founded in 1983.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.