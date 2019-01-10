Volunteers work to put sheathing, hurricane clips on new Habitat Home

HOUSTON - It is day three of the Houston Habitat for Humanity build for the 2019 KPRC Habitat Home.

Volunteers have been out since 7:30 a.m. and will continue to work until 2 p.m. to help a deserving mother of two.

KPRC volunteers and Houston Habitat for Humanity kicked off the build on Tuesday. The walls went up for the northeast Houston home Wednesday.

On Thursday, volunteers with Sprouts Farmers Market and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Streakburgers worked on sheathing and putting in hurricane clips.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale with Gallery Furniture surprised Kunisha Vessel, a mother of two who works in human resources at the Houston Veterans Affairs Hospital on Wednesday and named her as the recipient of the 2019 house. Vessel had to put in 250 sweat equity hours working on the home. Vessel was also out Thursday.

This is KPRC's sixth Habitat Home.



