Things to do with dad in Houston this Father's Day weekend

Father's Day is this weekend, so chances are you’re wanting to plan something nice for the special dad in your life. If you’re running out of ideas or just need a good addition to making this weekend a memorable one, check out our five suggestions below.

1. Eagles and Christ Stapleton concert

The Eagles with Chris Stapleton come to Minute Maid Park for a stop on their 2018 tour Friday at 7 p.m. The Eagles are known for their immortal hits like “Hotel California” and “Take it Easy,” while Stapleton is known for his variety of vocal talents in country music and bluegrass. Tickets start at $69 and can be found online.

2. Dads, Dinos and Donuts

The Woodlands Children’s Museum hosts Dads, Dinos & Donuts on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Families can bring dad to a breakfast north of Houston with a prehistoric theme. The museum will serve donuts, feature a life-sized dinosaur and include Father’s Day art projects that will make great gifts. The event is included with general admission to the museum.

3. Galveston Cajun Festival

The Galveston Cajun Festival takes place all weekend at Kempner Park on the island. All types of Cajun food will be served and live music will be performed. The festival is free of charge and will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

4. Free admission at HMFA

The Houston Museum of Fine Arts offers free general admission for dads Sunday. All dads, granddads, and great-granddads will get in free between 12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

5. Dad's Day 5K

The annual Houston Dad’s Day 5K Race will happen Sunday. The 2018 run has moved to Sam Houston Park & Allen Parkway after Hurricane Harvey damaged the usual site at the Wortham Center. An awards ceremony is after the race and will also honor prostate cancer survivors who are present. Registration for the run is $45 for adults and $30 for kids. The deadline to register is Friday at 4 p.m.

