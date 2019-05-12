Sunday Conversations with Santa Fe ISD officer John Barnes

Santa Fe ISD Officer John Barnes, who was shot during the Santa Fe High School shooting, sits down with Haley Hernandez on Sunday Conversations

HOUSTON - This week’s Sunday Conversation is with Santa Fe ISD police officer John Barnes. He was shot in the rampage at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.

Barnes was recently reunited with the Life Flight crew that first responded to him. KPRC 2 was the only TV station there for that moment. You can learn more about that story here.

Channel 2 has followed Barnes on his journey of recovery throughout the year.

VIDEO: Full interview with John Barnes for Sunday Conversations

