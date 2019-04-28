Sunday Conversations: 5 things to know about Calvin Murphy

HOUSTON - This week's Sunday Conversation is with Rockets legend Calvin Murphy. The Hall of Famer is well-known for the flashy suits he wears during his appearances as a Rockets TV analyst, but we learned several more fascinating factoids about him during our interview.

5 things to know about Calvin Murphy

He is a champion baton twirler. He could have been a University of Houston Cougar. UH coach Guy Lewis tried to recruit him. He had a recent health scare. Calvin said he nearly had a stroke because he was severely dehydrated. Now he makes sure to drink plenty of water every day. He held a big Rockets record for nearly 40 years until last year: 57 points in a game for a Rockets player. James Harden broke that franchise record in November with a 60-point game. At 5 feet 9 inches, he is one of the shortest players in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

VIDEO: Full Interview with Calvin Murphy and Owen Conflenti for Sunday Conversations

