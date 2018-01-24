Longtime Houston anchor Dave Ward named grand marshal of Rodeo parade

HOUSTON - The Houston Livestock and Rodeo officials on Wednesday announced longtime Houston television anchor Dave Ward as the 2018 parade grand marshal.

Ward has covered the Downtown Rodeo Parade 49 times.

“We are excited to have Houston’s own Dave Ward serve as the grand marshal of the 2018 Downtown Rodeo Parade,” said Joel Cowley, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO. “Dave has been a fixture in the homes of our community for the last five decades and we are truly looking forward to having him help kick off the world’s largest livestock show and rodeo in February.”

Ward spent 50 years at ABC Channel 13 News after he began his career with the station in 1966 as a reporter. He landed his first anchoring job on the 7 a.m. weekday newscast.

Ward has been referred to as the “Voice of Houston.”

In 2016, he was recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest-running television news broadcaster in a major market.

Ward is a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and.

The Downtown Rodeo Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. after the annual Rodeo Run.

For more information about the Downtown Rodeo Parade, please visit: rodeohouston.com/Visit-the-Rodeo/Pre-Rodeo-Events/Parade.



