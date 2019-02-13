How to get rodeo concert tickets for under $10, more rodeo deals

HOUSTON - In less than two weeks, thousands of people will be sporting their best boots and belt buckles for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but you don't have to break the bank to go out there.

Groupon – the app for where people can find discounts for activities, travel and other goods – is offering a deal to rodeo-goers that is hard to pass up.

For $6, people can get tickets for Kacey Musgraves, who just won four Grammy awards and will kick off the festivities on Feb. 24.

There are also discounted tickets for Prince Royce’s Feb. 26 performance for $8.

Buyers should keep in mind that both deals change prices depending on the day you look. Be sure to check back as the offerings change, especially if events are not selling as we get closer to the concert dates. So if you see a good deal, grab it fast.

If you aren’t looking to go to a concert, but still want to enjoy the carnival and everything it has to offer, you can save a lot of money with a $50 carnival pack.

Rodeo-goers who purchase this deal will get 150 tickets for rides and games, along with coupons including some for free food. It's a nearly $139 value.

That offer is available through the rodeo website or from a committee member. They are presale only through Feb. 24, the day before the rodeo starts.

For more information about the rodeo, you can visit Rodeohouston.com.

