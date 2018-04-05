Houston Rodeo announces 2019 dates

HOUSTON - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo may have ended for 2018, but organizers are already geared up for another season in 2019.

Rodeo officials have announced the dates for their 2019 season and Houston is more than ready to party with their boots on from Feb. 26 to March 17 at NRG Stadium.

This past season drew in a record crowd of 2,408,550. More than 33,000 volunteers stepped in to help contribute to the success the rodeo has had in past years.

Rodeo officials said a record-breaking $269,709,110 in grants and scholarships were given to students during the 2018 season.

But what about the concerts? Well, that still is yet to be announced but is always highly anticipated.

The 2018 season also brought the return of country music legend Garth Brooks, which hasn’t stepped foot on a Houston Rodeo stage since 1993. Twenty-five years later he emerged for his breath-taking opening and closing performances which drew in a combined total of 150,595 attendees.

George Strait’s 2013, “The Cowboy Rides Away,” tour still holds the NRG Stadium attendance record of 80,020 attendees at a single concert.

Acts who are yet to make a surprise return include Shania Twain, which in 2019 will mark 20 years since she has made a Houston Rodeo appearance in 1999 and Brooks & Dunn, which haven’t appeared since 2010. Could rodeo fans see another spectacular return from either of these performers or have another remarkable name take the star-shaped stage?

Till then, 2019 is still a trail ride away for The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the city is saddled up for next February.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.