Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to reveal lineup Thursday

HOUSTON - On Thursday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will reveal the long-awaited, all-star lineup for this year's rodeo.

It runs from Feb. 27 to March 18.

Country music icon Garth Brooks will rock the house on opening and closing nights. Those tickets are sold out.

It’s no surprise that fifteen nights will be country music, but there will also be more variety.

“We’re going to mix it up on five nights with some rock, pop, Spanish pop, some R&B, obviously Go Tejano Day is always huge, so there should be something for everyone,” said rodeo president Joel Cowley.

Everyone will see a Texas-sized change at the rodeo this year. After 31 years of that beloved rotating stage, this year, it’s an all-new look.

“It’s in the shape of a star and tip-to-tip, it’s 126 feet wide," Cowley said. "It will really enhance the presentation inside the stadium and put the stars closer to the audience.”

Tickets go on sale online at rodeohouston.com on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. The waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m.

The Rodeo will reveal the lineup at 7 p.m. Thursday, during a private event.

