Get the most out of rodeo food without killing your diet

HOUSTON - Women should limit calories to 650 or 700 calories per meal. Men, between 800 and 850 or less if you're trying to lose weight.

If you split what you get, you can still enjoy rodeo food without overdoing your allotted calories.

One barbecue sandwich or a plate with a half-pound of brisket is about 550 to 600 calories (before adding any sides.)

A corn dog is about 250 calories, which leaves you more wiggle room to eat or drink something else, too.

Dietitians say the biggest mistake you make is arriving hungry. If you're starving, you'll definitely overeat on high-calorie foods.

The healthiest choices are lean meat, which can be a turkey leg, but an entire leg is more than 1,000 calories so this should be shared with a friend.

Soft tacos are a good choice to enjoy alone, and if you can get it on corn tortillas with toppings like cheese and guacamole on the side instead of on top - you'll likely eat fewer calories.

Studies show people who eat the least are seated while eating and mindful of each bite.

For dessert, kettle corn is your best choice, with a serving containing some fiber and about 120 calories.

Fried candy bars or funnel cakes can be 500 calories.

Fried Oreos are 100 calories each.

Cotton candy is a lot less calories at just 170, but remember, it's nothing but sugar.

Dietitians say to focus on what you want your treat to be. If you really love having a beer or fried candy bar, make sure you don't overdo it by eating those calories on top of other high-calorie foods.

Foods that are over 700 calories are going to be generally more than you should have in one sitting. Therefore, it doesn't leave you wiggle room for enjoying those treats.

