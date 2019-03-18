George Strait breaks NRG Stadium attendance record at Houston Rodeo

Singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - George Strait along with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen set an all-time NRG Stadium attendance record during Sunday night's performance.

Rodeo Houston confirmed 80,108 fans attended the concert and closed out the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The concert-only performance broke the previous record from 2013, which was also set by Strait and his special guests, Martina McBride and Randy Rogers Band, with 80,020 fans, according to a news release.

.@GeorgeStrait does it again! Tonight, he entertained 80,108 fans at #RODEOHOUSTON breaking his own NRG Stadium record! What a night! pic.twitter.com/C5tKbOlgin — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 18, 2019

Sunday night's performance marked Strait's 30th performance at the rodeo since 1984.

Rodeo Houston stated that the NRG Stadium record is separate from the Paid Rodeo/Concert attendance records, as this is a concert-only performance with additional floor seats of the stadium.

