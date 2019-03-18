George Strait breaks NRG Stadium attendance record at Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON - George Strait along with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen set an all-time NRG Stadium attendance record during Sunday night's performance.
Rodeo Houston confirmed 80,108 fans attended the concert and closed out the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The concert-only performance broke the previous record from 2013, which was also set by Strait and his special guests, Martina McBride and Randy Rogers Band, with 80,020 fans, according to a news release.
Sunday night's performance marked Strait's 30th performance at the rodeo since 1984.
Rodeo Houston stated that the NRG Stadium record is separate from the Paid Rodeo/Concert attendance records, as this is a concert-only performance with additional floor seats of the stadium.
