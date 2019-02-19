Everything you need to know about Houston Rodeo's 2019 Cookoff

HOUSTON - A fan favorite at the Houston Rodeo, the Cookoff, begins Thursday at NRG Park.

Most team tents are invitation-only, but there are several other spots to visit, including The Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuck Wagon.

The Garden Stage, sponsored by Miller Lite: Live Texas country concerts

The Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon: Live music and an outside patio. Inside the saloon is the Chuck Wagon, where visitors can pick up their complimentary sliced brisket plate with chips and beans.

Here is the three-day schedule at The Garden Stage:

Feb. 21

6:15 p.m.: DJ DU

7:15 – 8:45 p.m.: Bri Bagwell

9:15 – 10:45 p.m.: Rich O’Toole

Feb. 22

3:30 p.m.: DJ DU

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Dirty River Boys

7:15 – 8:45 p.m.: The Band of Heathens

9:15 – 10:45 p.m.: Shinyribs

Feb. 23

11:30 a.m.: DJ DU

noon – 1:30 p.m.: Junior Gordon

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Kimberly Dunn

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: George Ducas

7 p.m.: Contest Awards Presentation

7:45 – 9:15 p.m.: Cory Morrow

9:30 – 11 p.m.: Roger Creager

The Carnival will also be open.

Click here for Cookoff tickets. Each ticket includes a complimentary sliced barbecue brisket plate, access to live music areas and admission to the carnival.

Drink tickets are $2 each and are purchased on the grounds.

Soda/water: One ticket

Beer: Two tickets

Craft beer, 16 oz: Four tickets

Parking for the Cookoff is different than the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parking.

Public on-site parking is available for $20 in the following locations:

Miller Lite Yellow Lot from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $20

610 Lot from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $20

Miller Lite Teal Lot from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $20

There are also Park & Ride options, METRORail trams and Lyft and ride-sharing options. Click here for a map of the parking grounds.

Click here for a map of the grounds.

Click on the links below to see past winners:

