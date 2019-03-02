Cardi B sets new Houston Rodeo attendance record

HOUSTON - It was a big night at the Houston Rodeo on Friday.

Rap star Cardi B hit the revolving stage at NRG Stadium and set a new attendance record with 75,580 present for her performance.

When you come to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, you might as well throw your low-carb diet out the window.

Many came prepared to dance off those calories at the Cardi B show.

"I'm excited to see what she's going to bring to the rodeo. Something new. Something fun. It's definitely out of the realm of what we're used to, so I'm excited," Bianca Gonzales said.

"I'm so excited. The first time I heard her was Hurricane Harvey. I was in my house heard her on iHeart radio. She was amazing," Michelle Vazquez said.

The Grammy-award winning rapper performed in front of a sold-out crowd on Black Heritage Day.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.