You can help by donating to our Operation: Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive

HOUSTON - KPRC 2, the Houston Fire Department, Prosperity Bank, Katy Furniture and Goya Foods invite you to give a special gift this holiday season during our 2018 Operation: Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive.

"Share the Joy, Share a Toy" with Operation: Stocking Stuffer and benefit thousands of underprivileged children in our area. Toys are needed for children of all ages, from babies through teens.

You can donate a new, unwrapped toy at any Houston Fire Department fire station between Nov. 16 and Dec. 17. There are also many other locations where you can drop off your donations.

This year, the Houston Fire Department had a registration process for families hoping to benefit from Operation: Stocking Stuffer 2018. As of this writing, registration is full and the Fire Department is no longer accepting registrations for this year’s toy giveaway.

To kick off the season of giving for the department, Pershing Middle School had several groups perform, including the Pershing Middle School Girls Choir.

"I hope that people really get into the Christmas spirit and are thinking about other people -- thinking about their families and thinking about the greater Houston area," said Marcus Jauregui, Pershing Middle School's director of choirs.

The Pershing Middle School Classical Guitar Ensemble also played while people came to Fire Station #37 to donate.

"What we're trying to develop is a sense of servant leadership, if you will -- so, the idea that community is important and that community starts with ourselves and extends outwards," said Russell Sarre, director of guitar ensembles.

"We expect that these people will be inspired by these young people," said Armando Chibras, who directs the Pershing Chamber Orchestra, which also took its turn playing several holiday tunes at the kickoff event.

Community members said the drive is all about helping those who need it most.

"There's not a lot of kids there with families who can give them (something) and it's really important that they do get something for Christmas because, when I was young, that was one of the biggest things is getting something to open up," said Pershing Middle School parent My-Linh Nguyen.

For questions about The Great Toy Giveaway, please contact the Houston Fire Department at 832-394-6934 for messages in both English and Spanish.

Here are some more locations to drop off toys:

Other drop-off locations include: any Houston-area Prosperity Bank, First Community Credit Union, Houston Texas Firefighters Federal Credit Union and Massage Heights.

You can also donate funds and HFD will do the shopping. Click here to donate.

