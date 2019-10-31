Nonprofit Dress for Success offers Houston women business attire and boost of confidence

Dress for Success

This week, we take a look at a Houston nonprofit dedicated to empowering women to achieve economic independence: Dress for Success.

The nonprofit offers Houston women a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help them thrive in the workplace.

Since 1998, the Houston-based organization has provided work wear, job retention and career advancement services and a much-needed boost of confidence to more than 43,500 women in the Houston area.

In 2019 alone, Dress for Success has helped some 3,750 women.

Because Dress for Success offers its myriad of services free of charge, it relies on the help of volunteers and donations to provide clients with needed support.

How to support Dress for Success

Volunteer

Volunteer opportunities with Dress for Success run the gamut. Answer phones and greet clients at the front desk, help clients find the perfect work wear as a personal shopper, watch kiddos while their mothers are in meetings, enter data and more.

Click here to sign up for a volunteer orientation or learn more about volunteer opportunities.

Join Women of Wardrobe

Dress for Success Houston

Do you have a spirit of giving and enough time on your hands to join a service group? Consider becoming a member of WOW, a volunteer branch of Dress for Success. The service group organizes events throughout the year to support the mission of Dress for Success.

Click here for more information on how to get involved.

Donate

Dress for Success Houston

Is your spirit of service at odds with your jam-packed calendar? No worries. Dress for Success depends on a steady supply of donations to provide its clients with work wear and offer its job retention and career advancement services. Donate your money, your clothes or both.

Dress for Success accepts donations of gently used, nearly new professional work wear, including suits, blouses, slacks, skirts, blazers, shoes, scarves and handbags. The nonprofit does not accept nonprofessional clothing. Dress for Success accepts donations Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.at 3310 Eastside St. in Houston.

Donate your money here.

